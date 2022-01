Ask The Expert: Russell Capital Management “IRA”

ABC 36’s Tom Kenny sits down with Jack Russell, the founder and CEO of Russell Capital Management here in Lexington to talk about taxes that we’ll be filing in 2022, IRAs and what people need to know. For more information on creating and preserving wealth from the experts at Russell Capital Management click here.

Russell Capital Management

859-254-5225

Russcap.com

476 E High St. Lexington, KY 40507