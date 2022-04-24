AIDs spokesperson Cookie Johnson, wife of Magic Johnson, gifted key to city of Lexington

During the event, Mayor Linda Gorton presented Cookie with a key to the city of Lexington.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- A well-known HIV and women’s health spokesperson visited Lexington Saturday afternoon to share her story surrounding the disease.

Cookie Johnson is the wife of former professional basketball player Magic Johnson. She had just married the NBA star when he found out he had aids.

Three lexington organizations: Bluegrass Black Pride, The Lexington/ Fayette County Health Department, and AVOL Kentucky wanted to come up with a way to reach out to the African American community to talk about the importance of HIV testing. So they invited Johnson in for a special sit-down talk at the Lyric Theatre.

During the event, Mayor Linda Gorton presented Cookie with a key to the city of Lexington.

“HIV is not a death disease,” said Kathy Schiflett, of the Bluegrass Black Pride. “That you can test for it and prevent it. You shouldn’t feel like there’s a stigma around it, that it’s just a disease. And we have the medicine and the medical professionals, and professionals to take care of the disease.”>

The groups putting on the event are also holding several more events this weekend.

On Sunday, there is an “AIDS walk” at 1:30 at the Carnegie Center.