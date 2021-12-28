A Wet & Mild Week Ahead

We hit 68 in Lexington today. The record is 70. Frankfort hit 72 degrees, breaking their previous record for today of 71. We had a pretty good breeze today. .03″ of rain early today in Lexington. More rain is ahead this week. Several disturbances (Lows) will pass through our area this week. South counties could see 2-4″ of rain the last week of 2021.

A 50% chance of light rain tonight. A low of 47

Cloudy, wet, and windy at times Tuesday. An 80% chance of rain. East winds shifting to the south, 5-15, gusting up to 30 mph. Tuesday’s high 65.

Wednesday: Rain chances at 80%. We could see .25-.50″ of rain. A high of 63.

Thursday: Partly sunny. We could escape rain. A high of 60.

Friday: likely dry during the day. A high of 62.

New Year’s Eve: An 80% chance of rain and a mild low of 52. Likely windy too.

New Years’ Day: an 80% chance of rain, cloudy with a high of 64.

Saturday Night: a cold front clears out the rain, we get windy and chilly.

Sunday: Sunshine and a chilly high of only 36.

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Andrews

