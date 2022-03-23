A SEVERE WEATHER Threat Early

A TORNADO WATCH Until 10 PM

It felt like Spring today. Cloudy, showery at times. A “Moist” feel to the air. Winds kicked up ahead and along the front. We still saw highs around 70.

The active weather in our area was in eastern and southeastern Kentucky. Numerous severe thunderstorm warnings. Reports of hail exceeding 1″ in diameter.

Strong wind gusts

Tonight- Cloudy skies and windy. Southwest winds 15-20 gusting to 35 mph. A low of 43.

Thursday- Partly sunny with a 20% chance of showers. A high of 58. Winds southwest 10-15 gusting to 25 mph.

Friday-Partly sunny and a cool high of 50.

Saturday- Becoming mostly sunny and a high of 48.

Sunday- mostly sunny and a high of 50.

Monday: a mix of sun and clouds. A high of 58.

Tuesday: cloudy and a high of 67.

Wednesday: a 40% chance of rain and a high of 62.

*Today in weather history

Lexington had some records set pre-1900. Yes, they kept records at the Bluegrass Airport wayyyyyy back. Jackson 80 in 2007. 22 in 2002. Beattyville 85 degrees in 2012, 16 in 2013. In 1993, heavy rains impacted portions of southeastern KY. 3-4″ of rain fell over four hours and caused flooding in Bell, Harlan and Letcher County