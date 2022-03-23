A SEVERE WEATHER Threat Early
Chief Meteorologist Jeff Andrews Explains the Rain/Storm Threat
A TORNADO WATCH Until 10 PM
It felt like Spring today. Cloudy, showery at times. A “Moist” feel to the air. Winds kicked up ahead and along the front. We still saw highs around 70.
The active weather in our area was in eastern and southeastern Kentucky. Numerous severe thunderstorm warnings. Reports of hail exceeding 1″ in diameter.
Strong wind gusts
Tonight- Cloudy skies and windy. Southwest winds 15-20 gusting to 35 mph. A low of 43.
Thursday- Partly sunny with a 20% chance of showers. A high of 58. Winds southwest 10-15 gusting to 25 mph.
Friday-Partly sunny and a cool high of 50.
Saturday- Becoming mostly sunny and a high of 48.
Sunday- mostly sunny and a high of 50.
Monday: a mix of sun and clouds. A high of 58.
Tuesday: cloudy and a high of 67.
Wednesday: a 40% chance of rain and a high of 62.
*Today in weather history
Lexington had some records set pre-1900. Yes, they kept records at the Bluegrass Airport wayyyyyy back. Jackson 80 in 2007. 22 in 2002. Beattyville 85 degrees in 2012, 16 in 2013. In 1993, heavy rains impacted portions of southeastern KY. 3-4″ of rain fell over four hours and caused flooding in Bell, Harlan and Letcher County
1988 – Thunderstorms developing along a strong cold front spawned tornadoes near Roberts ID and Bridger MT. Strong and gusty winds prevailed in the western U.S. Wind gusts in the southwest part of Reno NV reached 89 mph. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)
1989 – Charlotte and Wilmington, NC, reported rainfall records for the date as showers and thunderstorms prevailed in the southeastern U.S. Freezing rain glazed parts of North Carolina and southern Virginia. Gale force winds produced a heavy surf along the coast of North Carolina. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)
1990 – An upper level storm system produced heavy snow in the Lower Missouri Valley. Snowfall totals ranged up to nine inches at Kansas City MO, with eight inches reported at Falls City NE, Columbia MO and Saint Louis MO. Thunderstorms produced heavy snow in the Kansas City area during the evening rush hour. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)
2007 – A trailer is thrown through a bowling alley as a tornado moves through Clovis, NM. About 100 homes and businesses are destroyed, at least three schools are damaged and telephone poles are snapped. Thirteen tornadoes struck a dozen communities along the New Mexico/Texas border. Two people were critically injured.
2011 – A series of tornados are spawned from severe thunderstorms in Pennsylvania. In Hempfield Township