A Major Wind Event Wednesday

The weather felt kind of “eerie” today. Mainly cloudy, breezy, and cool. Highs around 50 again (at best). Lexington bottomed around 34 this morning. Tonight will be milder and breezy. Wednesday will be quite a change. A windy warm-up into the 70s. Low-80s for some. It won’t feel quite that warm. Wind gusts 35-45 mph from the south. A strong cold front brings storm potential late Wednesday into early Thursday. Cooler temperatures will return.

Tonight- Mostly cloudy skies and an east wind 10-20 mph. A low of 30.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and much warmer with a high of 77. Southern KY could see some 80s. South winds 15-25 with wind gusts 35-45 mph. Storms move in after dark. Severe weather is possible. More likely west of I-65.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely early. A high of 64.

Friday: Partly cloudy and a cooler high of 52.

Saturday: partly cloudy and a 30% chance of rain. A high of 59.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and a high of 58.

Monday: Mostly sunny and a high of 65

Tuesday: mostly cloudy and a 40% chance of showers. A high of 66.

*Today in weather history

Lexington had 3.9″ of snow in 1970. Jackson had 2.3″ of snow in 2015. Barbourville set a record high of 84 in 2020. 82 in Beattyville in 2020. In 2002, an F-0 briefly touched down in Haddix in Breathitt County.