A Hard Freeze Tonight

Sunday was our chilliest day, as far as the high. 44 in Lexington. We hit 48 oddly enough on Saturday. A hard freeze ahead tonight. A cool start to the week. Thursday is April 1st. March potentially leaves like a “lion” as we could get strong storms late.

Tonight- Clear skies and cold. A light north breeze and a low of 21.

Monday: Mostly sunny with northwest winds 5-10. A high of 48.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. A 30% chance of showers. A high of 53. East winds around 10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and much warmer with a high of 77. Southern KY could see some 80s.

Storms move in after midnight. Severe weather is possible. More likely west of I-65.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely. A high of 64.

Friday: Partly cloudy and a cooler high of 55.

Saturday: partly cloudy and a 20% chance of rain. A high of 57.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and a 50% chance of showers. A high of 50.

*Today in weather history

9.5″ of snow in 1947 for Lexington. 84 degrees in 1910. 1 degree in 1947. Big snow and big cold that day. 84 in 1998 for Jackson. 83 in London in 2007. 2.36″ of rain in 1994 for London.

1890 – An outbreak of tornadoes occurred in the Ohio Valley. One of the tornadoes struck Louisville KY killing 78 persons and causing four million dollars damage. (David Ludlum)

1950 – A three-day snowstorm in the High Plains Region finally came to an end. The storm produced 34 inches of snow in 24 hours at Dumont, located in the Black Hills of South Dakota, and a total of 50 inches. (David Ludlum)

1984 – The temperature at Brownsville, TX, soared to 106 degrees, and Cotulla, TX, reached 108 degrees, equalling the March record for the U.S. (The Weather Channel)

1988 – Temperatures rose quickly, then dropped just as rapidly, in the central U.S. Eight cities reported record high temperatures for the date as readings soared into the 80s. In southeastern Colorado, the temperature at Lamar CO reached 91 degrees. Strong southerly winds gusted to 63 mph at Gage OK. Strong northwesterly winds, gusting to 61 mph at Goodland KS, then proceeded to usher much colder air into the area. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)