A Hard Freeze Tonight
Chief Meteorologist Jeff Andrews Shows You an Up/Down Week
Sunday was our chilliest day, as far as the high. 44 in Lexington. We hit 48 oddly enough on Saturday. A hard freeze ahead tonight. A cool start to the week. Thursday is April 1st. March potentially leaves like a “lion” as we could get strong storms late.
Tonight- Clear skies and cold. A light north breeze and a low of 21.
Monday: Mostly sunny with northwest winds 5-10. A high of 48.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. A 30% chance of showers. A high of 53. East winds around 10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny and much warmer with a high of 77. Southern KY could see some 80s.
Storms move in after midnight. Severe weather is possible. More likely west of I-65.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely. A high of 64.
Friday: Partly cloudy and a cooler high of 55.
Saturday: partly cloudy and a 20% chance of rain. A high of 57.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and a 50% chance of showers. A high of 50.
*Today in weather history
9.5″ of snow in 1947 for Lexington. 84 degrees in 1910. 1 degree in 1947. Big snow and big cold that day. 84 in 1998 for Jackson. 83 in London in 2007. 2.36″ of rain in 1994 for London.
1989 – Afternoon and evening thunderstorms produced severe weather in the south central U.S. Two tornadoes were reported, and there were 77 other reports of large hail and damaging winds. Baseball size hail was reported at Willow OK and Bartlesville OK. Twenty-six cities in the central and eastern U.S. reported new record high temperatures for the date, including Yankton SD with a reading of 84 degrees. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)