A Few Cold Days, and Nights Ahead

We are still feeling some effects from yesterday’s system. The low has dropped further south and as it pinwheels (counter-clockwise rotation) south and east, a few spots saw some sprinkles. Even some isolated thunderstorms. We have been windy. west winds 10-15, gusting 25-35 mph. We will still have some effects Friday. A few sprinkles, perhaps some snow showers/flakes. Afternoon spotty thunder too. Saturday, the tail end gives us some snow showers. Not feeling like April!

Next week will be warmer, but also wet.

A Wet Pattern You are getting Warmer

Tonight: Spotty light rain. Clearing briefly. A lighter southwest breeze with a low of 37.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers of and on. Breezy west-southwest winds 10-15 gusting to 25 mph. A cool high of 46

Friday night: the rain will mix with snow. A low of 34. We could see up to 1/2″ of accumulation on grassy/ elevated surfaces.

Some spotty snow showers Saturday AM Cold Canadian Air

Saturday: 50% chance of some lingering rain/ snow showers. A high of 45.

Sunday: A frosty start in the 30s. Sunshine should warm us to near 60.

Monday: Partly-mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. A high near 70.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. A high of 69.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. A high of 72.

Thursday: a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. A high of 67.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. A cool high of 58.

-Chief Meteorologist Jeff Andrews