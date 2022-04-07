A Few Cold Days, and Nights Ahead
Sprinkles, Light Rain, and Some Snow Showers at Times
We are still feeling some effects from yesterday’s system. The low has dropped further south and as it pinwheels (counter-clockwise rotation) south and east, a few spots saw some sprinkles. Even some isolated thunderstorms. We have been windy. west winds 10-15, gusting 25-35 mph. We will still have some effects Friday. A few sprinkles, perhaps some snow showers/flakes. Afternoon spotty thunder too. Saturday, the tail end gives us some snow showers. Not feeling like April!
Next week will be warmer, but also wet.
A Wet Pattern You are getting Warmer
Tonight: Spotty light rain. Clearing briefly. A lighter southwest breeze with a low of 37.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers of and on. Breezy west-southwest winds 10-15 gusting to 25 mph. A cool high of 46
Friday night: the rain will mix with snow. A low of 34. We could see up to 1/2″ of accumulation on grassy/ elevated surfaces.
Some spotty snow showers Saturday AM Cold Canadian Air
Saturday: 50% chance of some lingering rain/ snow showers. A high of 45.
Sunday: A frosty start in the 30s. Sunshine should warm us to near 60.
Monday: Partly-mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. A high near 70.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. A high of 69.
Wednesday: Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. A high of 72.
Thursday: a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. A high of 67.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. A cool high of 58.
-Chief Meteorologist Jeff Andrews