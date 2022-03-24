A Cooler Stretch Ahead

A bit of a change today. No 70s. 50s. Breezy. Generally the same Friday and Saturday. Isolated light rain. Sunday should be sunny, but chilly. Milder overall next week. We should be. It is almost April.

Tonight- Partly cloudy skies and breezy. Southwest winds 10-15. A low of 38.

Friday-Partly sunny with a 50% chance of PM (evening) rain. A cool high of 50.

Saturday- A 30% chance of sprinkles/ snowflakes in the AM. Light rain PM. Becoming mostly sunny and a high of 48.

Sunday- mostly sunny and a high of 50.

Monday: a mix of sun and clouds. A high of 50.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. A 30% chance of showers. A high of 59.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and a 30% chance of rain. Warmer with a high of 71.

Thursday: Rain likely. A high of 63.

Friday: Partly cloudy and a cooler high of 57

*Today in weather history

2.5″ of snow for Lexington in 1990. 83 in Jackson in 2007 23 in 2014. 2″ of snow, 1.80″ of liquid precipitation in Jackson in 2018. 2013 EF-1, 100 mph winds Pulaski County. A Lot of structures were damaged, but fortunately no injuries or deaths.

1988 – Thunderstorms developing along a cold front produced severe weather from Minnesota to northeastern Texas. The thunderstorms spawned ten tornadoes, including one which injured five persons near Raymondville MO. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

1989 – Low pressure off the coast of Virginia brought heavy rain to the Middle Atlantic Coast States, and heavy snow to the Northern Appalachians. Cape Hatteras NC was soaked with 5.20 inches of rain in 24 hours, and snowfall totals in Vermont ranged up to 12 inches. Winds gusted to 52 mph at New York City. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)

1990 – The storm system which produced heavy snow in the Lower Missouri Valley the previous day, spread heavy snow across parts of the Upper Ohio Valley and the Middle Atlantic Coast Region. Snowfall totals of 2.2 inches at Philadelphia PA and 2.4 inches at Atlantic City NJ were records for the date. Up to six inches of snow blanketed southern Ohio. In the Middle Atlantic Coast Region, snow coated the blossoms of cherry trees which had bloomed in 80 degree weather the previous week. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)