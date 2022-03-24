A Cooler Stretch Ahead
Chief Meteorologist Jeff Andrews Looks at When We See 70 Again
A bit of a change today. No 70s. 50s. Breezy. Generally the same Friday and Saturday. Isolated light rain. Sunday should be sunny, but chilly. Milder overall next week. We should be. It is almost April.
Tonight- Partly cloudy skies and breezy. Southwest winds 10-15. A low of 38.
Friday-Partly sunny with a 50% chance of PM (evening) rain. A cool high of 50.
Saturday- A 30% chance of sprinkles/ snowflakes in the AM. Light rain PM. Becoming mostly sunny and a high of 48.
Sunday- mostly sunny and a high of 50.
Monday: a mix of sun and clouds. A high of 50.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. A 30% chance of showers. A high of 59.
Wednesday: Partly sunny and a 3zxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx0% chance of rain. Warmer with a high of 71.
Thursday: Rain likely. A high of 63.
Friday: Partly cloudy and a cooler high of 57
*Today in weather history
2.5″ of snow for Lexington in 1990. 83 in Jackson in 2007 23 in 2014. 2″ of snow, 1.80″ of liquid precipitation in Jackson in 2018. 2013 EF-1, 100 mph winds Pulaski County. A Lot of structures were damaged, but fortunately no injuries or deaths.