A Cold Night, but Not as Windy

Jeff Andrews Has Calmer Winds For Us...Soon
Jeff Andrews,

After our major wind event, we have calmed a bit.  The winds are still on the breezy side.  We saw a 30+ temperature swing (drop) from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday afternoon.  The warnings/ watches have all expired.  As rain, light rain chances tonight, and north and east spots could see some snowflakes towards Friday morning.  Saturday night has a shower chance.

Tonight- Continued breezy. West winds 10-15 mph.  A 30% chance of light rain or snowflakes. A cold low of 36.

Friday: Maybe early sprinkles/snowflakes. West winds 10-15 mph. Becoming fairly sunny, but a cooler high of 52.

Saturday: A sunny start but cloudy finish.  A 40% chance of rain at night. A high of 58.

Sunday: Partly sunny and a high of 59.

Monday: Mostly sunny and a high of 65.

Tuesday: mostly cloudy and a 70% chance of showers and maybe thunderstorms.  A high of 68.

Wednesday: partly sunny and a 60% chance of showers.  A high of 72.

Thursday: behind the cold front, partly sunny and a cooler high of 59

