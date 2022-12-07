“Sneaky winter weather” driving tips from emergency management

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Emergency Management is sharing tips for drivers about some “sneaky winter weather” events besides snow and ice. Fog, wet roads and snow squalls can lead to more accidents on the roads.

The National Weather Service says 20% of weather-related deaths are on snow, ice or slush-covered roads. Lexington Emergency Management says to slow down and leave extra space between you and other cars, no matter what weather condition you’re facing.

When roads are wet, emergency management says not to use cruise control and if you find yourself in foggy areas, using low-beam headlights is suggested.

