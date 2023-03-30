9 service members killed in military helicopter crash in Trigg County

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)

3/30/23, 8:57 a.m.

All nine service members aboard the two aircraft were killed in the crash, an Army official confirmed to ABC News around 9 a.m.

A media briefing is expected to be held by Fort Campbell officials at 10 a.m. where officials will provide more information.

3/30/23, 6:20 a.m.

“Several” people were killed after two Black Hawk helicopters from Fort Campbell crashed in Trigg County.

The 101st Airborne Division posted an update to Twitter confirming the fatalities, but no exact number is available yet.

Fort Campbell officials say the crash happened Wednesday night around 10 p.m. in Trigg County just north of the Kentucky/Tennessee border, and about an hour outside the city of Paducah.

The military says crewmembers from the 101st Airborne Division were flying two Black Hawk helicopters during a routine training mission when the crash happened.

Authorities say the helicopters crashed in a rural area and no residential areas were affected.

The focus right now is on the soldiers and families involved, the 101st Airborne Division added.

Kentucky State Police say they are working with the United States Army to assess the damage.

Around 1 a.m., Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted about the crash, saying officials will give updates when they can.

“We’ve got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected. @kystatepolice, @KentuckyEM and local officials are responding. We will share more information as available. Please pray for all those affected,” he wrote.

