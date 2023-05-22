84-year-old dies in wrong-way crash on I-75

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — An 84-year-old man died and a woman was hospitalized after a wrong-way crash in Lexington on I-75 Sunday night.

Thomas Mollencop died in the crash, Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn said Monday morning. He was driving the wrong way on I-75 at exit 113 around 9 p.m. when he caused the three-vehicle crash, police added.

Mollencop died of multiple blunt force trauma at the scene. His death was ruled an accident.

A woman was also taken to the hospital from the crash with non-life-threatening injuries.

I-75 southbound was reopened around 1 a.m. Monday.