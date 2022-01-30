4-year-old in critical condition after being shot Sunday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 4-year-old is in critical condition after being shot Sunday morning, according to Lexington Police.

Police say officers responded to the Falcon Crest Apartments on Centre Parkway around 4:00 a.m. Sunday, for a report of a 4-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.

According to police, the child was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Police have not released any information as to what led up to the shooting, and have not released any suspect information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.