Urban County Council expected to vote this month on controversial ADU proposal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – After years of study, public input and debate, people in Lexington who want to convert garages, basements or attics into small apartments may soon be able to do so following a vote Tuesday at the Urban County Council work session.
The council voted unanimously to move a proposed ordinance to its meeting agenda this month that would allow accessory dwelling units (ADU) in neighborhoods. The proposal would allow one ADU per lot.
During the work session, councilmember Preston Worley proposed an amendment that would have allowed detached units, often referred to as tiny houses, as long as they had a conditional use permit, but it was defeated by a vote of 10-to-5.
Supporters say the ADU’s are an affordable housing option that allow people to remain in their neighborhoods.
Opponents claim the proposed ordinance doesn’t have any real teeth and would be easy to abuse. Many neighborhood associations oppose the plan.
The first reading of the proposed ordinance is expected Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.
A final vote could come on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
