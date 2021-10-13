Upgrading Southwest One Industrial Park in Marshall Co. for future job growth

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky’s sites and buildings inventory continues to be developed as demand increases from companies looking to locate and expand in the commonwealth.

On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced local leadership in Marshall County is moving forward with upgrades to the Southwest One Industrial Park, better positioning the location to attract new business.

“More than ever, company leaders want to locate in Kentucky or expand their presence here,” Gov. Beshear said. “To meet that demand, we must ensure communities across our state offer state-of-the-art sites and buildings that can accommodate businesses of any size and specialty. This proactive effort will position Marshall County to welcome even more great economic development opportunities in the future, and that’s how we continue to create quality jobs for Kentucky residents.”

According to the Governor’s Office, upgrades at Southwest One Industrial Park will include a dense-grade extension of Southwest One Boulevard, the addition of an aluminum box culvert across from Gain Branch and construction of an expandable 120,000-square-foot building pad-ready site.

The Marshall County location was selected for funding through the Product Development Initiative (PDI) in 2020.

PDI was created through a partnership between the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development (KCED) and the Kentucky Association for Economic Development (KAED) to provide competitive grants to Kentucky economic development organizations and local governments to supplement site and building improvement projects.

PDI aims to create jobs and corporate investment by enhancing the quality and quantity of Kentucky’s available sites and buildings, according to the Governor’s Office.

As well, it encourages collaboration among Kentucky economic developers and stakeholders with an emphasis on speed-to-market to help new and expanding businesses quickly find suitable locations in Kentucky.

Matt Tackett, president and CEO of KAED, said PDI helps communities take a major step forward to attract new business.

“The Product Development Initiative is a key tool to bolster our ability to provide global enterprise with quick and risk-free site selection experiences,” Tackett said. “KAED congratulates the Marshall County community and the Kentucky Lake Economic Development team for winning a PDI grant, for further preparing an important regional asset for investment and for accelerating economic opportunity in the commonwealth. The world is well-aware of the undeniable Kentucky advantage, which is evident all across our state including right here in Marshall County.”

To encourage future investment and location of an economic development project, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) in September approved a grant agreement with the Marshall County Industrial Development Authority under the Economic Development Fund program, according to the Governor’s Office.

The grant agreement may provide up to $285,241 in funding on a reimbursement basis based on the project investment of $570,482.

For more information on the Product Development Initiative, click here.

A detailed community profile for Marshall County can be viewed here.