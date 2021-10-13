Students learn dangers of impaired driving

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Casey Youth Coalition partnered with the Casey County Sheriff’s Office and Liberty Police Department to bring a valuable lesson right to the Casey County High School parking lot. The “Arrive Alive Tour” with Unite creates a simulation where the driver is able to see how dangerous it is to drive drunk, high, or distracted.

“You’re not the only danger out on the road when you are drinking and driving but it is also very dangerous for you to be out drinking and driving, that you’re not as in control as you think you are,” says Aydan Hurst, “Arrive Alive” brand ambassador.

The Casey Youth Coalition says it’s important for all people to learn that your actions have consequences and sometimes those consequences could hurt not just yourself but someone else. The Casey County Sheriff Chad Weddle says in his career, he’s seen over 100 instances of impaired driving.

“There’s no good thing that comes out of drinking and driving or driving impaired,” says Weddle. “It changes lives and you know, if we can touch just one person here to make them realize what drinking and driving or impaired driving can do to them and other families, it’s well worth it.”

Students say after experiencing the simulation, they realize how terrifying it is to feel out of control behind a vehicle and this will make them think twice before doing it in the real world.

“You are never as aware as you are- as you think you are, when you are high or whenever you have a drink. Even if you think you are, you’re not,” says Casey County High School senior Kimberly Thompson. “So just, don’t do it.”