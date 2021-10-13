State’s positivity rate finally drops to 8%, hospital numbers up

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state’s COVID positivity rate hit 8% Wednesday, the lowest rate in weeks as the slow decline of COVID across the state continued.

In Wednesday’s report, the state announced 2,380 new cases of COVID-19, 26 deaths and a positivity rate of 8%. Of the new cases, 685 are in people 18 and under. That was up from 597 Tuesday as young people continue to carry the load of new cases in the state.

The state now has logged 719,611 cases.

The positivity rate was down from 8.12% Tuesday, 8.26% Monday, 8.49% Friday, 8.67% Thursday to 8.49% and 9.11% last Wednesday.

The 26 new deaths raised the number of people lost to COVID-related causes to 9,210.

The number of people in the hospital rose slightly to 1,365 from 1,329 Tuesday. The new numbers compare to 1,399 Monday, 1,514 Friday, 1,578 Thursday, 1,995 last Wednesday, 1,677 last Tuesday and 1,668 last Monday.

The number of people in intensive care remained at 398, the same as Tuesday, but down from 418 Monday, 466 Friday, 472 Thursday, 573 last Wednesday, 494 last Tuesday and 496 last Monday.

The the number of people on a ventilator rose to 275 from Tuesday’s 262 Tuesday and 266 Monday, but was below the 310 reported Friday, 313 reported Thursday, 384 last Wednesday and 323 last Tuesday.

Statewide, despite improvements, hospital capacities remain strained. Overall, 69.9 % of hospital beds are in use, 87.2% of ICU beds are in use and 40.1 % of ventilators are in use. However, in no part of the state is COVID the cause for a majority of the uses.