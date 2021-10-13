Report details harm of coal ash, economic benefits of cleanup

APPALACHIA, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – A new report details the harmful impacts of coal ash waste.

A new in-depth report released on Oct. 13, Repairing the Damage: Cleaning up Hazardous Coal Ash Can Create Jobs and Improve the Environment, is the fourth in the Repairing the Damage series focusing on how jobs can be created by cleaning up Appalachia’s environmental burdens.

“In less than a decade, the Ohio Valley Region, including Kentucky, West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania, has lost 25,000 coal mining jobs and nearly 13,000 oil and gas jobs,” said Amanda Woodrum, Senior Policy Analyst for Policy Matters Ohio and Co-executive Director of ReImagine Appalachia. “This staggering industry decline has not only hurt families, but had ripple effects across communities, forcing schools to close and resulting in losses of essential services in the places hardest hit.”

The report from the Ohio River Valley Institute (ORVI) and Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS) shows the economic, environmental, and public health benefits that would follow if the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) required utilities to adhere to the law when remediating closed power plant sites.

Residents living near coal-fired power plants that produce and leave behind coal ash are urging the Biden administration to take action to enforce the 2015 Coal Combustion Residuals (CCR) Rule, which requires utilities to excavate coal ash ponds that are in contact with groundwater.

The CCR rule has been a flashpoint for industry for years. The Trump administration tried numerous times to weaken it and refused to enforce it. The Biden administration has yet to act on it.

“Our analysis found that if closed sites were cleaned up completely, it would not only alleviate groundwater and surface water contamination, but also spur greater job creation and associated economic benefits, and help alleviate longtime environmental justice issues,” said Jeremy Richardson, senior energy analyst at UCS and lead report author. “Fully remediating these sites provides an employment off-ramp for workers displaced by plant closures.”

The report provides real-world case studies and recommendations for utilities in the region to excavate their coal ash ponds and augment landfill safeguards to protect groundwater and the nearby river. The report outlines a clean closure proposal that would create more jobs and generate more economic activity than plans proposed by utilities.

“In these two counties, additional jobs and a greater influx of money would make a big difference, especially given that both have unemployment and poverty rates that surpass the national average,” said Ted Boettner, report co-author and ORVI senior researcher. “When these power plants close, they put a lot of people out of work—it is essential to spur job creation in these communities and proper remediation can begin to do just that.”

Coal plants are generally located in overburdened and underserved communities. Nationally, 52 percent of communities near operating or retired coal-fired plants are low income, and almost 24 percent are disproportionately people of color. There are more than 160 coal ash disposal sites in the Ohio Valley.

“Changes in the energy industry can cause notable economic distress in communities historically dependent on coal-fired power plants, particularly in rural areas,” said Dr. Gilbert Michaud, an Assistant Professor of Environmental Policy at the School of Environmental Sustainability at Loyola University Chicago. “The closure of the Stuart and Killen coal-fired power plants in Adams County, Ohio represented 370 direct job losses, but also an additional 761 jobs lost through supply chain impacts, as well as millions of dollars of tax losses to the county. More coal mines and coal-fired power plants are expected to close in Appalachia in the coming years, and so economic development and job creation efforts for these communities have become increasingly important.”

A recording of Wednesday’s virtual press conference is available here.