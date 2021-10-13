Popup Driver Licensing Program offered in Caldwell, Hart, Lee, Owen Co.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – As part of the ongoing efforts by Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to modernize licensing, a “popup driver licensing” pilot will launch in November for residents of Caldwell, Hart, Lee and Owen counties, according to the Governor’s Office.

Residents of the four counties may choose from all the services offered in brick-and-mortar driver licensing regional offices located across the state.

“We’re excited to test-drive this innovative program that will serve citizens in counties that do not have a Driver Licensing Regional Office,” said Gov. Beshear. “I’m thankful for the partnerships with the county judges-executives in Caldwell, Hart, Lee and Owen counties to help us bring this valuable service to the residents of their communities.”

Popup driver licensing is ideal for residents who need services exclusively performed in-person at a Driver Licensing Regional Office.

According to Governor Beshear, this includes upgrading a standard license to a REAL ID license, requesting an eight-year license if you are due to renew, and updating your name on a credential.

Appointments are required and must be scheduled on drive.ky.gov.

Slots are offered on a first-come, first-served basis, and walk-in appointments are unavailable to ensure cabinet staff can answer questions or review documents of appointment-holders ahead of their scheduled visits.

The traveling service currently only accepts credit or debit card payments.

Pricing information is available here.

Upcoming Popup Driver Licensing Visits

Owen County Nov. 10:

Popup Driver Licensing will be offered Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m. EST at the Owen County Cooperative Extension, 265 Ellis Road, Owenton, Ky.

Caldwell County Nov. 16:

Popup Driver Licensing will be offered Tuesday, Nov. 16 from 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m. CST at the Caldwell County Fiscal Courtroom, 100 East Market St., Princeton, Ky.

Lee County Nov. 17:

Popup Driver Licensing will be offered Wednesday, Nov. 17 from 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m. EST at 17 at the Lee County Coop Extension Office: 259 Industrial Park Rd. Beattyville, Ky.

Hart County Nov. 15:

Popup Driver Licensing will be offered Monday, Nov. 15 from 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m. CST at the Hart County Fiscal Courtroom, 116 East Union Street, Munfordville, Ky.

“We are taking driver licensing to a new level in Kentucky – greater efficiency, greater security, greater convenience and more choices,” Sec. Gray said. “We’re excited to take licensing on the road and straight to communities after our successful first test-run at the Kentucky State Fair this fall. We look forward to expanding the program to serve more counties in 2022.”

The Transportation Cabinet recently completed a Popup Driver Licensing Pilot at the Kentucky State Fair. Over the course of 11 days, 652 credentials were issued to residents representing 35 Kentucky counties.

The cabinet’s partnership with Caldwell, Hart, Lee and Owen counties in November is the final popup pilot before the initiative is launched statewide the first of 2022, when events will be hosted periodically in counties without a KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office.

Kentucky law specifies the number of annual visits based on a county’s population.

Kentuckians may learn more about the program, as well as other ways to renew credentials remotely, at drive.ky.gov.