Paving on two roads could cause delays in Garrard County

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of paving operations scheduled for roads in Garrard County.
The routes include both Hamilton Valley Road/KY 3246 and Rogers Road/KY 1845. Alternating lane closures will be in effect and motorists will be able to pass through the work zone.
Thursday, October 14 through Saturday, October 23 – 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Note: days of work can range anytime between Mondays through Saturdays with the hours of paving during 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Hamilton Valley Road/KY 3246
- paving will begin with this route and will be in effect two (2) to three (3) days
- operations will be between milepoints 0.0 and 3.0
Rogers Road/KY 1845
- paving will begin for this roadway after work on Hamilton Valley Road/KY 3246 has been completed
- operations will be in effect two (2) to three (3) days
- work will be between milepoints 1.314 and 3.471
All work/closures are subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.