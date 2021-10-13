Convicted felon accused of shooting in direction of family members

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Bell County man is accused of firing gunshots in the direction of two family members as they tried to leave the house on Tuesday afternoon, according to WRIL Radio.

The report says shortly after 3:30 p.m., Bell County Sheriff’s Deputies Frank Foster and K-9 Deputy Adam Southern along with Pineville Police responded to a report of a man beating his wife at a home on Jones Avenue in Pineville.  Before the law enforcement units arrived on the scene, Bell County Dispatch advised shots had been fired at the home, according to the report.

Investigators say the shots came from 37-year old Joseph Emert, of Pineville, who they say fired two rounds in the direction of his son and mother-in-law, according to the report.  There were eight other children and their caretaker in a neighboring home, according to WRIL Radio.

Emert was found by Deputy Foster sitting in a truck at the home and was taken into custody, according to the report.  Bell County Dispatch told investigators that Emert is a convicted felon, according to the report.

Emert’s wife gave investigators permission to search the home where they found a .38 Smith & Wesson pistol and a loaded .22 caliber rifle, according to the report.

A search of the truck Emert was found in turned-up a pipe used to smoke meth and a container with four Ambien pills inside, according to WRIL Radio.  The report says Emert was also in possession of a wooden box containing suspected marijuana.

Emert was charged with Assault 4th Degree (domestic violence); 12 counts of Wanton Endangerment; two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (methamphetamine); Buying/Possessing Drug Paraphernalia; Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, 1st Offense (drug unspecified), according to WRIL Radio.

Emert was taken to the Bell County Detention Center, according to the report.

