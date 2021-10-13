Bridge repairs to begin Monday, Oct. 18, on KY 15 in Knott County

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – District 12’s bridge crew will begin a repair project Monday, Oct. 18, on the bridge near Carr Fork Marina along KY 15 in Knott County.

Repair work will take approximately one week, during which time temporary traffic signals will be in place to provide one-lane traffic throughout the work zone. This will impact travel between Hazard and Whitesburg.

- Advertisement -

The work will begin on Monday at approximately 10 a.m. Weather permitting, it will end on Friday, Oct. 22. The site is at mile point 5.69, on KY 15 near Carr Fork Marina.

District 12 asks that drivers obey the traffic signals to prevent any accidents within the work zone.