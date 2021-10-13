Berea Police launches new community outreach programs

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Berea Police Department is partnering with the Berea Food Bank to make some of its calls more intentional and filling. Berea Food Bank says this is the only initiative like it in the state.
The food bank says it’s not uncommon for police officers to run into people in need of food while on a call, so this partnership allows every police cruiser in Berea to be stocked with non-perishable essentials.
This initiative coincides with the Berea Police Department’s launch of Berea CARES. For the launch on Wednesday, Berea Police handed out hygiene bags to anyone who wanted one with purple and pink bags to represent October being Domestic Violence and Breast Cancer awareness month.
“We essentially believe that if everybody collaborates and we all come together as one, you know, there’s nothing that can stop the city of Berea,” says Berea Police Chief Eric Scott. “I think that we’re going to set the tone and hopefully be an example throughout the country and throughout the state.”
Berea Police says it’s nice to be able to give back and truly serve the community where it’s needed.
If you want to contribute to the Berea Food Bank and help with this initiative, go to www.bereaoutreach.org/food.html.