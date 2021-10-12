Keeneland fans can make ‘dreams’ come true Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The 14th year for Make-A-Wish® Day at Keeneland when local horse farms pair with local wish kids for a fun day at the track, and raise funds to make more life-changing wishes come true comes this year appropriately enough on Thursday, Oct. 14.
Since 2007, this special day at the races has granted 128 wishes for kids across central Kentucky. Fans are encouraged to cheer on wish kids during race day and drop donations off near the Keeneland Paddock.
This year’s honorary wish kids include:
Lilly, 14, I wish to have a camper
Boone, 4, I wish to have a golf cart
Reed, 11, I wish to meet a living U.S. President
Katie, 16, I wish to go on a beach trip
Gwyn, 10, I wish to write and illustrate my own children’s book
Molly, 7, I wish to go to the Walt Disney World® Resort
Kooper, 6, I wish to have a puppy
Landon, 17, I wish to meet a famous YouTuber
Jayden, 14, I wish to go to the Walt Disney World® Resort
Jaden, 10, I wish to have a golf cart