Keeneland fans can make ‘dreams’ come true Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The 14th year for Make-A-Wish® Day at Keeneland when local horse farms pair with local wish kids for a fun day at the track, and raise funds to make more life-changing wishes come true comes this year appropriately enough on Thursday, Oct. 14.

Since 2007, this special day at the races has granted 128 wishes for kids across central Kentucky. Fans are encouraged to cheer on wish kids during race day and drop donations off near the Keeneland Paddock.

This year’s honorary wish kids include:

 Lilly, 14, I wish to have a camper

 Boone, 4, I wish to have a golf cart

 Reed, 11, I wish to meet a living U.S. President

 Katie, 16, I wish to go on a beach trip

 Gwyn, 10, I wish to write and illustrate my own children’s book

 Molly, 7, I wish to go to the Walt Disney World® Resort

 Kooper, 6, I wish to have a puppy

 Landon, 17, I wish to meet a famous YouTuber

 Jayden, 14, I wish to go to the Walt Disney World® Resort

 Jaden, 10, I wish to have a golf cart