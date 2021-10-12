CHECK YOUR ROUTE: I-64/I-75 ramp closure set Thursday in Fayette

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of a scheduled closure for the Exit 75 ramp on Eastbound Interstate 64 in Lexington. The temporary closure is necessary for bridge deck repair operations.

Thursday, October 14 – 6:30 p.m. until 12 a.m. (midnight)

Interstate 64 – Eastbound

Exit 75 – the Northbound Ramp will be closed

this location is Interstate 64 Eastbound to the Interstate 75 Northbound Ramp

Alternate Route:

motorists can utilize Exit 115 and then move onto the ramp for Interstate 75 Northbound

All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.