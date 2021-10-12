2 to be inducted into Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame

<script src='//player.field59.com/v4/vp/wtvq/6ce59e1992cc01d9e0ee9cd8a33934161f250405'></script>
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Two teachers will be inducted into the Governor Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame next month.
The new inductees are the late Evelyn Douglas of Shepherdsville, who taught math at Bullitt Central High School for most of her four decades at the school, and Sharon Coomer Mattingly of Glasgow, who is in her 27th year as a Spanish teacher at Barren County High School.
The induction will be Nov. 19 at Western Kentucky University, the school said in a news release.
The 2020 ceremony was prevented by COVID-19 restrictions, and this year’s ceremony will include last year’s inductees, Lynn Riedling of Louisville and Wanda Carol Clouse of Barbourville. Riedling has taught first grade students for more than 34 years at Stephen Foster Traditional Academy in Louisville. Clouse taught at Boone Elementary and retired from Girdler Elementary School in Knox County.
The Hall of Fame was created in 2000 through a gift by former Gov. Nunn. WKU was selected as the home of the Hall of Fame because of its more than 100-year history in teacher education, the school said.
