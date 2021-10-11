Emotional testimony from mother of boy hit and killed by former UK student

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An accident, or a crime?

Opening statements and testimony were heard on the opening day of a high profile trial in Lexington where a former UK student is accused of driving drunk and hitting and killing a four-year old boy.

- Advertisement -

“And I remember saying over and over again, not my baby, not my baby, please God not my baby” said Liz Shemwell.

Emotional testimony heard Monday from the mother of 4-year-old Marco Shemwell, who was hit by a car and killed in September of 2018.

The driver of that car, then 18-year old UK student Jacob Heil, was driving along Cooper Drive when he veered off the road and hit Shemwell, who was coming home from the UK football game that day with his dad, according to police.

Police say Heil admitted to drinking at a tailgating event that September morning hosted by the fraternity Alpha Tau Omega where he was a pledge. That fraternity is no longer on campus.

Heil was charged with reckless homicide and DUI.

“What I remember most is that I heard Ben’s voice just shaking, a lot like mine is right now, and he was crying and he just said babe we’re in trouble, we need to pray” said Liz Shemwell.

Liz testified that her son was excited to have a daddy-son day at the football game…that she was out running errands when her husband texted her ‘911’.

“And he just said we were hit, and Marco was hit bad” said Liz Shemwell.

The family donated Marco’s organs once they knew he wouldn’t make it…he was declared brain dead the Monday after he was hit.

“The unspeakable happened to his dad, to his mother, to his family and to the young man driving the car that hit him” said Christopher Spedding.

That’s Heil’s attorney Christopher Spedding, who argued 4-year-old Shemwell was hit because he stepped out into the road, calling what happened a traumatic situation…but an accident, not a crime.

Scene photographs and body camera footage of Heil was shown to the jury. Heil can be seen in the video telling officers he had two beers earlier that day.

“I had two beers, I am not going to lie to you, I had two beers” said Jacob Heil.

According to court records, Heil had a blood-alcohol level of 0.051. The legal limit for those under 21 is .02.

Lexington police officers who were on the scene also testified before the court adjourned just after 4:30 P.M.

The trial is set to resume at 8:30 Tuesday morning.

It’s scheduled to last up to four days.