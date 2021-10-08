“You can fight it and you can beat it.” Breast cancer survivor honored at annual KSU walk

By
Bobbi McSwine
-
0
33

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A two-mile breast cancer awareness walk at Kentucky State University Friday morning was more than just a walk. It was a celebration of a woman who is not only a survivor, but also a beacon of hope.

The crowd cheered as Chrystal Woodard crossed the finish line.

- Advertisement -

“It just took me longer than everybody else, but I finished,” Woodard said. “It’s been a long battle for me. I was diagnosed in June of 2018 with breast cancer, triple negative breast cancer.”

It’s considered a more aggressive form of the disease than any other types, and is more likely to occur in younger Black and Hispanic women, according to breastcancer.org.

Woodard said seeing dozens of fellow KSU alum, current students and other supporters come out meant a lot.

“It helps lift my spirits because I’m currently in treatment, so it helps lift my spirit to continue on in this battle against breast cancer,” Woodard said.

Supporters and organizers said Woodard’s story hits close to home.

“[It’s] the simple fact of supporting her,” Tyrie Nason Buchanan said. “[It’s] the simple fact that it’s personal to me – that I lost family members to cancer.” Buchanan, a KSU alum, said he’s also walked in honor of his organization, DMTL, that combats violence. It’s named in honor of his family members who he lost to gun violence.

“I have lost a family member to cancer, and then I also have my god mom, she’s a survivor, so just seeing how she’s been able to push through and survive, I want to be able to be a part of anything that I can help when it comes to that,” Christina Sandusky Johnson said. She’s an account executive at LM Communications, a co-sponsor of the event.

“I’ve got a friend who’s got breast cancer, and it’s a tough battle, so we want to be here to do what we can,” Lauralea Pfendler said, who’s a client services associate for Baird in Lexington, a financial supporter of the walk.

Woodard said she knows it’s to stay optimistic.

“But you can fight it and you can beat it,” Woodard said. “There’s a lot of these woman out here today who are survivors.”

And she plans to continue being one of them.

“I’m gonna stay and fight until I can’t fight anymore,” Woodard said.

Even though the in-person walk is done, anyone can still support the fundraiser by participating in the virtual walk.

Previous articleWinchester homeowner recovering from flood damage
Next articleUPDATE: Winchester businesses deal with flash flood aftermath
mm
Bobbi McSwine
Bobbi McSwine joined the ABC 36 News Team in March 2020. She started as a Web Content Producer in November 2019. She was born and raised in Chicago, IL, known to many as the “Windy City.” She studied journalism at the University of Illinois in Urbana Champaign. While in school, she had a number of internships ranging from Free Spirit Media, ABC 7 Chicago and Illinois Public Media. She fell in love with writing in high school and paired that with a newfound passion for storytelling in college. She misses her hometown, but she loves the horses and rich history in Lexington. When she’s not working, she’s probably listening to music or binge-watching Netflix. She’s always looking to get to know more people in Central Kentucky, so feel free to shoot her a message on Facebook @BobbiWTVQ, follow her on Twitter @McSwineB_News, or send her an email at bmcswine@wtvq.com.