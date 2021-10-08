UPDATE: Anderson County Sheriff’s deputy resigns following DUI charge

Update from October 7, 2021:
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputy Curt Bowen, who is also known as Jackie Bowen, resigned after being charged with DUI, according to Anderson County Sheriff Joe Milam.
Sheriff Milam says Bowen was charged over the weekend and his resignation was effective Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
The sheriff says Bowen was not fired nor asked to resign, that the resignation was voluntary.
Bowen was placed on administrative leave in July of this year pending the outcome of a judge’s ruling on whether to grant a woman an Emergency Protective Order (EPO) against Bowen who she claimed had stalked and sexually assaulted her. In late July, the judge denied the EPO petition.
Original story below from July 29, 2021:
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – An Anderson County judge on Thursday dismissed a petition for an Emergency Protective Order (EPO) against an Anderson County Sheriff’s deputy who was accused of sexual assault and stalking, according to court records.
In May, a Washington County teacher sought an EPO against Deputy Curt Bowen, also known as Jackie Bowen. She claimed Bowen stalked her and sexually assaulted her when he worked as a school resource officer for the Washington County School District in 2018.
The teacher also claimed once Bowen was hired at the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office this year, he started driving past her house and showing up at her church.
According to Sheriff Joe Milam, Bowen was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of Thursday’s ruling.