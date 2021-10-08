Judge rules part of school choice bill unconstitutional, appeal promised

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A circuit court judge ruled Friday the state’s new school choice law is unconstitutional, but the legal fight over what many conservatives considered one of the Legislature’s crowning achievements this spring is likely far from over.

Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd’s decision blocked, at least temporarily, further implementation of the state’s new education opportunity account program, which was established when House Bill 563 narrowly passed the House and Senate.

The ruling dealt with parts of the law, blocking the approval of education opportunity accounts and the granting of tax credits to fund them. The ruling and lawsuit that prompted it did not deal with open enrollment policies which also were part of HB 563 so that remains in place.

The 27-page ruling also leaves open some other issues to be argued and considered. But in the portion released Friday, Shepherd summed up the arguments on both sides, noting, “This Court does not dispute that many students and their families, both in public and private schools, could greatly benefit from the financial assistance provided for in this legislation.

“Yet, the very fact that so many children need additional educational assistance, beyond what is presently funded and appropriated for the public schools, is an indication that we, as a state, may well be falling short of the constitutional mandate of ‘an efficient system of common schools’ as defined in the Rose case,” he continued, citing previous case law.

Supporters of school choice were disappointed.

“Educational choice has transformed the lives of young people in communities around America. Kentucky students deserve those same opportunities to build a learning environment as unique as they are,” EdChoice Kentucky President Andrew Vandiver said in a statement.

“That’s why EdChoice Kentucky and all of the families we represent are disappointed the Franklin Circuit Court broke with judges across the county, including the U.S. Supreme Court, and blocked Kentucky’s expansive educational choice program. Stakeholders and legislators invested considerable time and effort to design a workable program that will help Kentucky parents access the right education for their children. Today’s ruling represents an unnecessary delay with the potential to leave Kentucky’s students in classrooms that just don’t work for them. This is not the end.

“EdChoice Kentucky and our partners will keep fighting to give Kentucky parents the resources they need to move their students to head of the class. We remain confident the Education Opportunity Accounts Act will be upheld on appeal and our next generation will get the financial support necessary to reach for their full potential,” he concluded in a statement.

Similarly, the Institutes for Justice, which intervened in the case on behalf of supporters, said it plans to appeal.

“Today’s ruling treats private donations as if they are government money,” said Joshua House, an attorney with the group. “It holds that when private individuals donate their own money to education-related causes, and receive tax credits for those donations, it is in effect the government raising and spending money on education. That’s just wrong.”

According to the Courier-Journal newspaper, Shepherd sided with the Council for Better Education, ruling the tax credit would have indirectly sent would-be state dollars to private schools — a violation of the state constitution.

Attorneys for the Institute for Justice, which won the Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue school choice case at the U.S. Supreme Court, argued the funds were merely private donations.

“The ‘donor’ taxpayers who take advantage of this tax credit are taxpayers who, by definition, are unwilling to make charitable donations to support the laudable goals of this legislation,” Shepherd wrote in his ruling, noting funds that go to non-public schools need to ratified by the voters, the newspaper reported.

Analysts have estimated the tax credits donors would receive for their contributions to the new special accounts could cost the state as much as $25 million annually in tax revenue.

Supporters said the tax credits were needed to draw donations. Opponents said the cost in revenue would suck money away from already-shortchanged public schools.

Shepherd also took issue with how the law allows for EOAs to be used to cover private school tuition in some, but not all, Kentucky counties.

“The singling out of a few counties with populations of over 90,000 for the lucrative benefit of tuition assistance for private schools, to the exclusion of all other counties (even those with robust private school options for students)” violates state law, Shepherd wrote, according to the newspaper.