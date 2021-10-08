Coaches for the Kids Foundation receives $5,000 donation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Coaches for the Kids Foundation was surprised with a $5,000 donation during SEC Nation on Friday, Oct. 8.

Academy Sports + Outdoors, SEC Nation’s Laura Rutledge and UK Football coach Mark Stoops surprised the non-profit on the set of the ESPN show on the University of Kentucky campus.

Coaches for the Kids gives support and financial backing for the University of Kentucky Children’s Hospital. The charity can use the donation to further assist the hospital’s patients and families.