Charity Gala raises money to support affordable housing in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Realtor Community Housing Foundation teamed-up with Lexington Habitat for Humanity and the ‘REACH’ organization to raise money to support affordable housing in the community with a charity gala Thursday, with some help from U-K’s head basketball coach John Calipari.
The three groups work to improve the lives of people in Central Kentucky, providing education, support and housing options to those in need.
Lexington Habitat for Humanity CEO Rachel Childress says it’s important for the community to know of the critical need for affordable housing in the area.
That Thursday’s gala is a way to raise more money that would be divided among the three organizations to continue their work.
“The celebration is the thousands of families who now have quality, affordable housing in Lexington and we’ve done it together as a group with this compassionate, generous community” said Childress.
Coach Cal donated $5,000 dollars to the cause.