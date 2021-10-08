Bike rider has special message, gifts for firefighters, first responders

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington firefighters had a unique visitor Friday and he gave them gifts — both physical and emotional. In his 61 years, Utah resident Bob Quick has had 34 heart incidents, 20 stents and more surgeries than he can count. And he says firefighters and first responders are the reason he’s alive. So he’s made it his mission to ride thousands of miles to say thank you to as many of them as he can. He was in Lexington Thursday evening and Friday doing just that. He has firefighters sign his bike and he gives them a hug. But those hugs carry a special message.

“I had a firefighter who I hugged in New Jersey, that when I hugged him, he cried. He said, ‘Bob, in 22 years of service, I’ve never been hugged and told thank you, thank you so much.’ That touched me,” Quick said.

- Advertisement -

And this will be his last ride. After touring almost all of the city’s 24 fire stations, he handed the bike over to Lexington firefighters who in turn gave it to the Lexington branch of Murphy’s Doors, which has sponsored many of Quick’s rides. The bike will be displayed there.