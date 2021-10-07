UK HealthCare named official provider for Keeneland’s meets

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Keeneland and UK HealthCare announced Thursday that they have entered into a partnership in which UK HealthCare will become the track’s “Official First Aid Provider” of first aid and emergency medical services to racing participants, fans and staff during race meets.

UK HealthCare will staff and equip Keeneland’s state-of-the-art First Aid center, and their trauma personnel will support the emergency response vehicles stationed on track during the race day.

Through this partnership, the EMS care available to jockeys, participants and patrons at Keeneland will be an extension of the Level 1 trauma service received at UK HealthCare’s emergency room.

Race-day fans also will notice a uniquely designed “chase vehicle,” developed and co-branded by Keeneland and UK HealthCare, which follows horses and riders around the track during every race. The chase vehicle carries paramedics and an expert horse handler to optimize both the efficiency and effectiveness of Keeneland’s coordinated response for humans and horses in the event of need.

“Keeneland’s partnership with UK HealthCare offers an exciting opportunity to further elevate the quality of care we provide our riders, horsemen, patrons and staff during race meets,” Keeneland Vice President of Equine Safety Dr. Stuart Brown said. “We are fortunate in this community to have a medical network of the caliber and quality offered by UK HealthCare, and we look forward to working with their talented professionals for many years to come.”

At the forefront of the partnership with UK HealthCare is Keeneland’s commitment to set the standard for optimizing rider safety and welfare, and to build upon advancements made through the track’s work with the Jockeys’ Guild and Dr. Barry Schumer, who Keeneland thanks for his many years of medical service.

“We’re honored to partner with Keeneland to provide critical medical services to participants and fans alike during this racing season,” said Mark F. Newman, M.D., UK Executive Vice President for Health Affairs. “This latest endeavor adds to our growing list of collaborations, and we’re excited to continue the university’s proud history with Keeneland.”

This latest collaborative effort between Keeneland and UK is an outgrowth of their shared focus on community education, philanthropy and engagement. In 2019, UK Healthcare became sponsor of the Keeneland Kids Club, the track’s run/walk program and the First Lady (G1), a Breeders’ Cup “Win & You’re In” stakes held opening Saturday of the Fall Meet.

Keeneland and UK have a rich history of working together on initiatives aimed at bettering the community and horse industry. Since 1940, these two signature Kentucky brands have successfully teamed to fund scholarships and research programs, support the DanceBlue marathon, hosted Big Blue Day at Keeneland in the fall and donate $100,000 to the UK Athletics’ CATS academic center as part of the Maker’s Mark commemorative bottle series.

In the spring of 2019, Keeneland gifted $1.3 million to create the Keeneland Endowed Chair in Equine Veterinary Science at UK’s Gluck Equine Research Center.