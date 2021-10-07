Spencer, Hardin men arrested on child sex abuse charges

TAYLORSVILLE/ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch has arrested two people on charges related to child pornography.

According to the Kentucky State Police, 23-year-old James Caisse, of Shelby County, is charged with 11 counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance, a Class D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

Caisse was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation that began after agents say they discovered he was sharing images of child sexual exploitation online,the KSP said.

The investigation resulted in a search warrant at a residence in Taylorsville on October 6, 2021. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

The investigation is ongoing.

In an unrelated case, 18-year-old Ali Saifullah, of Elizabethtown, is charged with three counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance, a Class D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

According to the KSP, Saifullah also was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation that began after agents say they discovered he was sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

The investigation is ongoing.