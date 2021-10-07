‘Saddle Up’: Details of LexArts’ ‘Horse Mania’ released

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Art enthusiasts say no other public art initiative in Lexington’s history has captured the hearts and imaginations of Lexingtonians and visitors as Horse Mania did in 2000 and 2010.

Regional artists from Kentucky and surrounding states will be juried in a two-step process to paint and embellish life-sized fiberglass horses for outdoor display in Lexington, Kentucky, during the summer and fall of 2022.

Although most of the horses will be exhibited in downtown Lexington, selected public spaces in several other Lexington locations will also host Horse Mania 2022 horses.

Fiberglass horses measuring six-by-eight feet have been ordered and will arrive in Lexington mid- to late-January. Each horse weighs between 115 and 140 pounds. Artists are requested to submit designs for painting and embellishing the horses for this major public art project.

The Horse Mania 2022 project will arrange for horses to be mounted on a concrete pallet; an identifying plaque will be affixed to the pallet naming the horse, the artist, and the sponsor.

The goal in presenting Horse Mania 2022 is to instill in the Lexington community an understanding and enjoyment of public art, LexArts said in releasing more details about the project.

LexArts has set up a two-part entry.

A physical package must be delivered to LexArts by 5 p.m. on December 10, 2021 or postmarked by December 3, 2021. This Jotform must be completed by 5 p.m. on December 10, 2021.

Those who need assistance should contact LexArts staff at horsemania@lexarts.org or 859.255.2951.

Artists will submit physical drawings of their proposals:

Artists may submit up to three horse designs.

Designs must be on 11×17 sheets and each on a separate sheet.

Artists must include name and horse’s name on each submission.

Three horse poses are available for download at www.LexArts.org/HorseMania.

Artists must include a written description of horse(s), including the materials plan to use.

Send packets to:

HORSE MANIA 2022

LexArts

161 North Mill Street Lexington, KY 40507

859.255.2951

In addition, this Jotform must be completed including artist contact information, resume, and digital Horse Mania proposals. The Jotform must be completed by 5pm on December 10, 2021.

LexArts will pay an honorarium of $3,000 to artists selected and matched with a horse sponsor.

Additionally, artists will receive 10% of net proceeds from the auction of his/her respective horse. If the horse is sold prior to auction 10% of the sold price will go to artist.

Artists will be expected to pick up and transport horses to and from a warehouse in Lexington, at their expense. Uncrated horses weigh between 115 and 145 lbs. Horses can be moved in the bed of an 8-foot pickup truck secured to plywood and held with ratchet straps.

Artists are responsible for the cost of all materials related to completing the selected designs.

Payment will be made to artists at the time the completed horse is delivered to the designated warehouse.