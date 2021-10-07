Middlesboro man with sword inside home charged with arson, menacing

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Middlesboro man faces arson and menacing charges after swinging a sword around a home and setting a fire in the bathroom, according to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.

In a post on Facebook, the sheriff’s department described the incident where Deputy Frank Foster responded to an out of control individual swinging a sword inside a residence on Dunlap Hollow Road on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Once at the scene, Deputy Foster found the female caller at a neighbor’s home, claiming Jonathan Rains, 23, of Middlesboro had broken her bathroom door, was stabbing the walls with a knife and was armed with a sword.

The deputy went over to the residence, knocked on the door and the suspect came out visibly upset that the deputy was there. He became irate and was detained while Deputy Foster investigated the incident.

The woman showed the deputy the damage Rains had done to the residence. She said that before Deputy Foster arrived, Rains had set a fire in the bathroom and the bathtub. The bathroom door was kicked off its hinges and a knife was sticking out of a wall in the woman’s daughter’s bedroom.

She told the deputy she was scared for her life as Rains swung the sword around and was afraid he would burn her house down when he set the fire.

Rains was arrested and taken to the Bell County Detention Center. He was charged with arson – 1st degree, criminal mischief – 1st degree, menacing and was served a bench warrant.

Rains is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.