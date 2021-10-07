Independent living facility expands in Central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Since 1975, the Bob Brown House has helped provide affordable housing for those with physical and mental disabilities. Thursday, its community got a little bigger.
When Pastor Bob Brown first started the Bob Brown House, there was only room for 14 residents. After his death, his daughter Amy took over. Thursday, Amy held a ribbon cutting for the expansion of her father’s building. 24 units were added with “Independence Homes”, which more than doubles the number of residents at the community.
Amy says she still has big plans for the Bob Brown House and Independence Homes, including a new property on Cleveland Road and even branches in neighboring areas. But for now, she says this community serves all of central kentucky.
“There is a draw, always has been even to the Bob Brown House, to our surrounding communities that don’t have this opportunity so we’re glad to be able to reach out, you know, in the whole state,” says Amy.
Amy says providing affordable housing for mentally and physically challenged people is her life’s calling. She says the business is a family affair and is excited for its future knowing it will be in good hands after her as her daughters have expressed interest in taking over when she can no longer work.