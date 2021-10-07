UPDATE: Danville areas no longer under boil water advisory

UPDATE POSTED OCTOBER 7, 2021 AT 10:37 A.M.
DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The boil water advisory in Danville has been lifted.
As of 10:14 a.m. on Oct. 7, 130 Wilderness Road and Broadway Street are no longer under a boil water advisory.
ORIGINAL STORY POSTED OCTOBER 6, 2021 AT 9:17 A.M.
DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Areas in Danville are currently under a boil water advisory after a fire hydrant replacement.
Residents at 130 Wilderness Road and Broadway Street should boil all water for three minutes before using it until further notice.
According to Danville Water Works, crews replaced a fire hydrant on a six inch cast iron line, resulting in the need for a boil water advisory.
Around 200 customers will be affected.
The advisory will be lifted once approved by the Kentucky Division of Water.