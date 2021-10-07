Cattle experts describe food supply chain issues

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The cattle industry has a huge impact on Kentucky. However, issues with the food supply chain have put beef producers in a bind.

Beef is not just what’s for dinner, but it also has a major impact on Kentucky.

Farmers put in long days and hard work to ensure that families have good protein on their plates. Yet, that mission gets harder when the food supply chain faces issues.

“You know, we have got to pay attention to our food – food supply and food security and let’s look how we get it back to regional or local and I think that’s a huge thing,” said David Maples, Executive Vice President of the Kentucky Cattlemen’s Association.

Inclement weather, labor shortages and transportation problems are also causing difficulty. Adding in the pandemic, the food supply chain has taken a big hit over the past year. And it is not just farming communities who have felt that.

“This is not just about the people that live in rural America,” said Maples. “This is about the people that live in the cities. Cause it’s about food and food security.”

According to experts in the cattle industry and lawmakers, by bring in domestic meat processors to the Commonwealth, we address not just our needs, but the needs of other states as well.

“I think it’s one thing that could really impact the beef cattle industry and like you said, every county in the state of Kentucky – and not only that, but where it’s located, regionally, other states – and so it would just compound many times,” said Chris Cooper, President of the Kentucky Cattlemen’s Association.

The message seems to be clear; in order to keep grocery stores stocked and food on the table, Kentucky needs to do all it can to give the food supply chain a necessary boost.

After all, no one is happy when they’re hungry.

“You know it’s alright to not be able to go buy a pair of Wrangler’s or not to have a sofa or a bed,” shared Maples. “Now Senator West, I’m gonna tell you, my wife is not going to be happy and she’s not happy when Rachel doesn’t have protein or groceries in the grocery store.”