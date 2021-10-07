11 area Girl Scouts earn prestigious Gold Award

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road is celebrating the 2021 class of Kentucky Gold Award Girl Scouts — 11 teen world-changers from throughout the Commonwealth of Kentucky who invested more than 880 hours creating lasting impact on vital issues.

Gold Award Girl Scout Lillie Daniel of Hebron, Ky., was awarded a national scholarship from Girl Scouts of the USA thanks to sponsorship from the Arconic Foundation and Kappa Delta Foundation.

Lillie’s project focused on the Ohio Epilepsy Alliance to bring awareness and advocate for those with Epilepsy to create 200 “Love from Lillian” care packages for people who have been newly diagnosed with Epilepsy.

By managing this project, meeting with various organizations, and practicing leadership skills toward her Gold Award project, Lillie came one step closer to reaching her goals.

Lillie currently attends Connor High School in Hebron, Kentucky; she will attend Thomas More University, in Crestview Hills, Kentucky, in the Fall of 2022 where she will study Marine Biology and English. After college, she aspires to protect the beauty of Kentucky by working with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife.

“We are so proud to recognize the work of our impressive Kentucky Gold Award Girl Scouts who define leadership as power with purpose”, noted GSKWR CEO, Susan Douglas.

The Gold Award is the highest achievement a Girl Scout can earn. It is available to girls in high school who create sustainable change on a community or world issue, from STEM education to violence prevention. Gold Award Girl Scouts address the root cause of a problem, plan and implement innovative solutions to drive change, and lead a team of people to success.