Storm Damage in central Kentucky

STANFORD, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to the National Weather Service, north central Lincoln County was under a tornado warning until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
Lincoln County Emergency Management says it hasn’t received many reports of storm damage at this point. It says a few trees were down on Cutoff Street in Stanford and there is flooding on KY Highway 1194 on the Stanford side.
Stanford Police says trees on Cutoff Street are now cleared. Police also say there are intersections with traffic lights out at Somerset Street and Mill Street, the Stanford Walmart, and Lancaster and US 27.
The Stanford Fire Department says it hasn’t yet received any damage reports or responded to anything weather related.
In Boyle County, the Danville Police Department says it hasn’t heard of or seen any damage in the area from the storms.
