State: COVID positivity dips, hospitalizations and ICU cases jump

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The improvement remains slow and incremental and the deaths continue, even as Kentucky continues the slow climb back from the latest spike in COVID cases.

In Wednesday’s daily report, the state announced 2,696 new COVID cases Wednesday and a positivity rate of 9.11%. The numbers were down from 3,893 last Wednesday. The positivity rate was down slightly from 9.13% Tuesday but almost a full percent below the 10.05% rate a week ago.

The new number brought the state’s total to 705,626 cases since the first case was reported on March 6, 2020.

The state also announced 51 deaths, including the loss of Kentuckians as young as 39 years old. The state now has lost 8,717 people to COVID-related causes.

Other indicators are more mixed.

The number of people in the hospital rose 1,995 Wednesday from 1,677 Tuesday and 1,668 Monday.

The number of people in intensive care also jumped with 573 people listed Wednesday, a big increase from Tuesday’s 494 and Monday’s 496. The same goes for the number of people on a ventilator with 384 reported Wednesday compared to 332 Monday and 323 Tuesday.

From March 1 to Sept. 29, 86.2% of COVID-19 cases, 92.4% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 84.5% of COVID-19 deaths in Kentucky have been among those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

The governor reported 61% of all Kentuckians, including those that are too young to be eligible, have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose; 71% of Kentuckians 12 or older, or 71%, of all eligible Kentuckians, have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose; and 74% of Kentucky adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.