Night-time rescue efforts keep Wolfe County teams busy

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two potential night-time rescue calls keep Wolfe County’s Search and Rescue team busy Tuesday night.

The first call came in at about 8 p.m. from a 28-year-old woman who was lost in the Clifty Wilderness area. With help from coordinates from her navigation App — Alltrails — rescuers were able to determine she was just above Eagles Point Buttress.

As the team prepared to respond, a second call was received from a group of good Samaritans who were concerned about two hikers they encountered on the Rock Bridge Trail. One of the hikers was experiencing some knee issues and they seemed unfamiliar with the area, Wolfe County rescuers said in a social media post.

The good Samaritans were concerned enough they had waited in the parking lot for a couple of hours for the group to return. After darkness had fallen and they hadn’t seen the group, they contacted 911.