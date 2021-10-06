Night-time rescue efforts keep Wolfe County teams busy

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two potential night-time rescue calls keep Wolfe County’s Search and Rescue team busy Tuesday night.
The first call came in at about 8 p.m. from a 28-year-old woman who was lost in the Clifty Wilderness area. With help from coordinates from her navigation App — Alltrails — rescuers were able to determine she was just above Eagles Point Buttress.
As the team prepared to respond, a second call was received from a group of good Samaritans who were concerned about two hikers they encountered on the Rock Bridge Trail. One of the hikers was experiencing some knee issues and they seemed unfamiliar with the area, Wolfe County rescuers said in a social media post.
The good Samaritans were concerned enough they had waited in the parking lot for a couple of hours for the group to return. After darkness had fallen and they hadn’t seen the group, they contacted 911.
Rescuers decided to send hasty teams to each location with one hiking to Eagle’s Point Buttress along Douglas Trail. The team found the lost woman near the waterfall below Eagles Point, the team said in its post.
Although she was advised to stay at her location, she made the unwise decision to try and find her own way out. Luckily, she was on a trail and the team ran into her, rescuers explained.
The second team went to Rock Bridge Loop. Rescuers spoke with the good Samaritans and located what they thought might have been their vehicle because it was the only one left in the parking lot although it had an overnight pass.
Rescuers decided to make a hasty search of the Rock Bridge Loop and a section of Swift Camp Creek Trail but after two hours, didn’t locate any hikers, the team’s social media post said.
After conferring with a U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officer and unable to determine whether the hikers still were on the trail, rescuers suspended the search operation to minimize the risk to rescuers.
Both teams cleared the area at approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday.
