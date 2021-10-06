LSU star Derek Stingley Jr. to miss UK game due to injury

BATON ROUGE, LA (WTVQ) – LSU defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. has been ruled out indefinitely after undergoing a medical procedure on his injured foot, the school announced Wednesday. He will not play Saturday against 16th ranked and undefeated Kentucky (5-0) at Kroger Field. The Kentucky-LSU game is sold-out, the second straight home sell-out for the Wildcats.
He was ruled out prior to the Mississippi State game on Sept. 25 with the injury he suffered initially in practice. The injury didn’t improve, so Stingley opted to have the procedure, according to LSU.
The junior cornerback has made 74 tackles, six for a loss, 26 passes defended and six interceptions in his LSU career. He started as a freshman on the Tigers 2019 national championship team and earned All-America honors.
Stingley is projected by most draft experts to go very high in the 2022 NFL Draft.
