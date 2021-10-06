UPDATE: Man arrested for August bank robbery in Lexington following standoff

Update story from October 6, 2021:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A standoff with Lexington Police on Wednesday ended with the arrest of an accused bank robber, according to investigators.

Police say 23-year old Adrun Bennett robbed a Fifth Third Bank branch on Walden Drive on August 9, 2021. They say he handed an employee a note threatening he was armed with a gun, demanded money, got it and ran off.

On Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, just after 9:00 a.m., officers say they spotted Bennett driving in the Trent Boulevard area. They say they tried to pull him over, but he took off and officers ended the chase in the area of Wilson Downing and Allante Brooke Court.

The next day, around 11:30 a.m., officers say they found Bennett in an apartment in the 3300 block of Spangler Drive. After barricading himself inside for approximately three hours, he was arrested without incident, according to police.

Police say Bennett was charged with Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree (Motor Vehicle); Improper Registration Plate; Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator License; and Robbery 1st Degree.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Original story below from August 9, 2021:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are searching for a man who robbed a Lexington bank.

According to police, a man walked into the Third Fifth Bank at Tates Creek and Walden at about 4:15 p.m., handed the clerk a note saying he was armed and demanding cash. She handed over the money and the man, who was described as tall, thin Black man wearing dark clothing, walked out toward the Cheddar’s restaurant which is located next door.

Police did not have a vehicle description and police would not confirm witness statements and scanner traffic that the man took the money in a gray Walmart bag or whether it might be connected to a bank robbery in Louisville earlier Monday.

Police would not say how much money was taken or what surveillance video might be available from the bank or surrounding businesses.