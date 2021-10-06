Large crowds expected at Keeneland: Lexington businesses talk

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s off to the races.

As Keeneland kicks off its Fall Meet on Friday, businesses are getting ready for one of the busiest times of the year in Lexington.

Cole Arimes, chef and owner of Epping’s and Cole’s 745 Main, says the Keeneland hot spot is preparing for a large crowd. He says the restaurant rarely ever sees over 200 reservations.

“Usually, a Friday night is about 160 to 180 covers, and right now we have 226 on for Friday. Which at a facility as tiny as Cole’s is, that’s a lot of bodies,” said Arimes.

However, Arimes says the supply-and-demand shortage, coupled with restaurants being short-staffed, might make things challenging for this weekend.

“For restaurants in particular, with truck drivers being short in demand, our deliveries are coming in later, so a truck we’re used to getting at eight or nine o’clock in the morning, sometimes we’re getting those at five and six in the afternoon, which makes it even harder to prep what we need to prep to be ready for the numbers that we’re getting ready for,” said Arimes.

Director of Operations at Marriott Lexington City Center Jason Perkins says that while Keeneland’s Spring Meet did bring traffic to the hotel, rooms are selling out for the month of October, partially due to Fall Meet.

“The weekends are going to be sold out. The hotel will be full occupancy–Friday, Saturday, and even Sunday probably. The weekdays typically are where you’re going to see it drop off a little bit…right now, it’s hard to get people in, there’s a lot of phone calls, ‘can we get in?’ ‘can we get in?’ and it’s just difficult to get as many people as we want with 337 total rooms at both hotels,” said Perkins.

Keeneland recommends masking while at the track, but won’t enforce it for Fall Meet and all general admission. Reserved seating and dining tickets must be purchased in advance. No tickets will be sold on-site. Daily capacity is limited to 20,000 people.