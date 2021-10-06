Jodi Cohen named special agent in charge of FBI’s Louisville office

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Jodi Cohen was named special agent in charge of the Louisville Field Office in Kentucky.
She most recently served as chief of staff for the executive assistant director and section chief in the National Security Branch (NSB) at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C.
Ms. Cohen joined the FBI as a special agent in 2005 and has served in a variety of roles.
Prior to working within the NSB, Ms. Cohen was selected as the assistant special agent in charge of the Criminal Branch in the Seattle Field Office in 2018.
Ms. Cohen also served as a team leader in the Inspection Division at FBI Headquarters, where she oversaw agent-involved shooting investigations, national program reviews, and field office inspections.
In 2014, Ms. Cohen was promoted to supervisory special agent and reported to the Washington Field Office to provide support to national security and criminal covert operations.
Ms. Cohen was first assigned to the New York Field Office, where she investigated white-collar crime and health care fraud. She also worked violent crime matters on the Safe Streets Task Force.
Ms. Cohen holds a bachelor’s degree from Quinnipiac University and a master’s degree in physical therapy also from Quinnipiac University. Prior to starting her career with the FBI, she served as a senior physical therapist at a hospital in New York City.