Franklin County student becomes first female football player at Elkhorn Middle School

STAMPING GROUND, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Franklin County student is showing her community that girls’ have game. Seventh-grader Lily Perkins is one of the first girl’s ever to play on the Elkhorn Middle School football team. Perkins says she’s always been up for a challenge, especially when it comes to sports. Football in particular runs in her blood.

“I’ve always kind of clicked to it because my brother played it. I’m pretty sure my mom played some powderpuff, my dad did when he was in high school, he was basically like a high school superstar, at least that’s what he says,” says Perkins.

- Advertisement -

Last year, the opportunity came for lily and her friend Maddie to tryout. Perkins says she knew making the team wouldn’t be easy.

“Maddie and I talked to the coach and he said..”You’re going to have to hit hard..We’re going to push you a little bit more than we would the boys and see how far you can go””, recalls Lily.

Lily’s mom, Jessie Reynolds says Lily’s dad was a little unsure about it, but she says she knew Lily would be an all star.

“I’ve seen the confidence level in her and I had no problem supporting that the whole way,” says Reynolds.

With stakes high, Lily and Maddie brought their all to summer conditioning, pushing through tough training and even some taunting.

“They picked on us and said this is a boys sport but once they realized I could hit as hard as I could hit…they were like….”Ok hold on…she might actually hurt me so I’m just going to be quiet,”” explains Lily.

Before Lily and Maddie, another girl tried to join the team during spring ball. Lily says that girl had left the team because running wasn’t for her.

After summer conditioning ended, Lily and Maddie officially earned their team Jerseys, making the team co-ed for the first time.

Towards the end of a game last month, her coach had her run the ball when And she scored a two-point conversion and won the game with that final score.

“It was scary, I almost fumbled the ball and when I was coming off field. I was crying because I was so excited. I didn’t believe she actually did it,” says Perkins.

After that game, Perkins had proven something to herself and to other young female athletes like her.

“If you think you want to do something, try it your hardest and go for it because you can always succeed at something no matter your gender,” says Perkins, who is a firm believer that success can be achieved with a little grit and girl power.