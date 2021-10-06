Former U.S. interpreter living in Lexington desperate to get his brother out of Afghanistan

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington man who was an interpreter for the U.S. Army is desperate to get his brother out of Afghanistan after he said the Taliban sent his brother death threats.

“He put his life in danger because of me,” Mohammad said. “He sacrificed his life because of me.”

- Advertisement -

Mohammad, whose last name we won’t share to protect his family in Afghanistan, said if it wasn’t for his work as an interpreter for the U.S. from 2008 to 2014, his brother’s life wouldn’t be on the line.

“The main things that they’re targeting my brother for is because of me. I put his life in the bad situation,” Mohammad said.

Mohammad left the country and moved to the U.S. to be with his wife and child in 2014 and has been working at Fleet Doc in Lexington ever since. However, before that, his brother financially supported his family.

“Because I couldn’t go back and forth to home because they had eyes on me,” Mohammad explained.

Mohammad’s brother worked with the U.S Army, but in a more indirect way as a laborer hired through a sub-contractor. Thus, Mohammad said the Taliban wasn’t after his brother, but now he fears the worst, especially after a letter from the Islamic Emarat of Afghanistan sentenced his brother to death.

Now, Mohammad’s trying to file for a special visa, but because his brother served the U.S. in a lesser role, it’s been difficult.

“And if I wait for that process to get done, he’s dead,” Mohammad said.

Mohammad said he needs help, and so far, has gotten letters of support from several U.S. Army officers.

His boss is to thank.

“Whatever he needs, we’ve done to help,” Jim Bryant, Co-owner of Fleet Doc, said.

Bryant said the reason, besides Mohammad’s work ethic and fun-spirit, is that he admires him.

“I’ve never met an American hero – and all the stuff that he’s done – I can’t imagine having to live like that way,” Bryant said.

But Muhammad can, and he knows what it’s like to fear for your life, so he’s calling on the U.S. government.

“I always loved to serve the United States Army, now I’m in bad situation,” Mohammad said. “I really need help.”